FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,577 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.86. 2,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

