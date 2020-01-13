Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after buying an additional 2,789,313 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 312,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 277,599 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

