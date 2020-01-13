Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,474 shares of company stock worth $14,331,477. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

