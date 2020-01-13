Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FVE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

