Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.845-1.848 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.93-1.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.58.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $15.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 738,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

