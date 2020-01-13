Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after buying an additional 322,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

FISV traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,419. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

