First United Bank Trust Trims Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $276.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.