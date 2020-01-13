First United Bank Trust Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. 3,541,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

