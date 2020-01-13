First United Bank Trust Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Metlife by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 619,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 53.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 11.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 17.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

