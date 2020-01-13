First United Bank Trust Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,586. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

