First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 5.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 148.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,995,000 after acquiring an additional 380,715 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

