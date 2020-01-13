First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,495 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.33. 11,278,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,871. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.63.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.