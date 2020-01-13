First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. 143,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $109.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

