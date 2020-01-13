First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,080.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,983.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,953.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,115.13.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

