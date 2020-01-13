First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $69.80. 9,947,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

