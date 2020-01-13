First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.82 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.54. 3,285,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,850. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

