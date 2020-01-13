First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

