Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

