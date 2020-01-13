Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE FGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.87.
Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.
