F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,887.24. 723,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,806.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

