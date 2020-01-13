Everus Price Tops $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Everus has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, Everus has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.06024732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 498.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00113807 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,482 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

