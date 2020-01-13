EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Hits $396,987.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,729.00 and $396,987.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00326489 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012553 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

