Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.02. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

