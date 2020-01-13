Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 173,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

