ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 4,069 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,135,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 568,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. 10,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,900. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

