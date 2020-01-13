ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.