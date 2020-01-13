Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.46. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $247.45 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

