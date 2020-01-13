Envion Market Cap Hits $14.23 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Envion has a market cap of $14.23 million and $11.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.02122655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00185486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Envion’s official website is www.envion.org

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

