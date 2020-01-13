Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,842 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,575,504 shares valued at $191,219,312. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.70. 63,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $138.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

