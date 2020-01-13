Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $266,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 128,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

