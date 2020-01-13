EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.10

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

