EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $461,980.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00051417 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,111.62 or 0.99650338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00054191 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.