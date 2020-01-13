EchoLink (EKO) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $675,297.00 and $28,475.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.05989256 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00118838 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

