East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Down 15.4%

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW) shares were down 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 199,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

