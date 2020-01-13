Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

