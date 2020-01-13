Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 170,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

