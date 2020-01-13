Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.24. 2,858,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,064. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

