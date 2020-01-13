Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,073. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

