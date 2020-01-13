Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $687.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

