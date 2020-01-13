Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $12,156,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

