Dogecoin Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA and Sistemkoin. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $293.65 million and $79.84 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000441 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,867,163,764 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitFlip, Crex24, C-Patex, Bits Blockchain, Novaexchange, QBTC, Koineks, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bit-Z, BCEX, C-CEX, Exmo, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Tidex, Bleutrade, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Ovis, Robinhood, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, cfinex, Fatbtc, Kraken, Graviex, Indodax, Bitbns, HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.