DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.