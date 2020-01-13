DNB Asset Management AS Has $130.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,890.66. 1,204,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

