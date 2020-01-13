DNB Asset Management AS Buys 20,866 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $35,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $7,255,486. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,899. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

