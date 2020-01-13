DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo worth $84,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Criteo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Criteo by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Criteo by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.67. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

