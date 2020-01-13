Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.85, 14,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 154.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

