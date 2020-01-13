Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.85, 14,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
