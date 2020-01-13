Dimension Chain (EON) Market Cap Reaches $68.11 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003414 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $68.11 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.