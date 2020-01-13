Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TM opened at $139.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

