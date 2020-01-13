Diligent Investors LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 351,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

