Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.