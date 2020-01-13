Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after buying an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,336,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,084,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after buying an additional 204,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. 6,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,209. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

